Myjoyonline.com reported the police as having confirmed the news, saying their night patrol driver received a call registering that there was an ongoing robbery at Anteku, a suburb of Sowutuom.

Police said some officers proceeded to the scene and found the two robbers in a gutter nearby with an Urvan bus involved in an accident at the spot, the news portal said.

“Information gathered at the scene is that the two robbery suspects as about 5 am robbed a fruit seller and jumped on their motorbike to escape.

“The driver of the Urvan bus loaded with passengers on seeing the rider and pillion rider, used his bus to hit them. The suspects who fell into a nearby gutter and sustained injuries have been arrested,” Myjoyonline.com quoted the police as having said.

It is further reported that the Urvan bus in question which had several passengers on board somersaulted, leaving with various degrees of injuries.

Four passengers were rushed to the Akawe Government Hospital while seven others and the robbery victim are being treated at the hospital.