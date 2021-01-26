Luckily for us, that's everything Cold Stone creamery is offering this January! Begin your year with the sweetest experience as Cold Stone creamery rolls out the best deals and specials accompanied by not 1, not 2 but 3 spanking new flavours!

The latest additions to Cold Stone’s More Love Menu has us completely drooling. Introducing the Coconut Creamy Fudge, Strawberry Cheesecake, and Peanut Butter flavours! Experience sweet sensations like never before as these 3 flavours come creamier, smoother, and tastier!

If you’re in the mood for something sweet and creamy garnished with chocolate fudge, coconut syrup, and coconut shaving, the Coconut Creamy Fudge ice-cream is your best bet!

Cold Stone Creamery welcomes you into 2021 with more love, 3 new love flavours and more amazing offers!

We are going completely nuts for the Peanut Butter ice-cream and we think you will too, made with a smooth blend of sweet cream mix and peanut butter, this flavor is a must-have.

For all the sweet tooth’s out there, make sure you sink your teeth into the super-rich taste of sweet cream mixed with cheesecake, strawberry flavoring, and yummy pie crust, it promises to be epic!

Cold Stone Creamery welcomes you into 2021 with more love, 3 new love flavours and more amazing offers!

So, no matter what you crave, there is a flavor for you! Each unique flavor is made with love and is guaranteed to make you come running back for more.

Cold Stone Creamery welcomes you into 2021 with more love, 3 new love flavours and more amazing offers!

So spread the word and begin the new year with a delicious cup of Cold Stone ice-cream, you’d be glad you did. Enjoy many more offers, discounts, and deals up for grabs from the brand. Follow them on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @coldstonecreamery_nigeria to never miss out on the fun.

#stayhomestaysafe

*This is a featured post.