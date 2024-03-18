ADVERTISEMENT
Chinese man on the run after stabbing worker with electric shocker in Ogun

Damilare Famuyiwa

The fleeing suspect was said to have wiped his father’s staff with an electric shocker over a theft allegation.

Ogun State PPRO, Omolola Odutola [Infolite News]

It was gathered that the incident occurred at a timber forest on the Ijebu-Ode-Owa Express Road last Tuesday (March 12, 2024) at about 5:30 pm.

Trouble started when Godwin, a factory worker, was suspected of stealing flour believed to belong to Yespon’s father, known as Yenchingin

The suspicion led to a heated argument between them, leading Yespon to stab Godwin.

The victim, it was learnt, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment by other factory workers, including Yespon’s father.

A police source privy to the incident, however, disclosed that the suspect fled the scene after allegedly committing the crime.

When contacted, Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola confirmed the incident, saying the Obalende Divisional Police Headquarters had intensified efforts to arrest the fleeing suspect.

Odutola said, “There was an allegation that Godwin stole flour that belongs to the factory he works at. An investigation reveals the factory is owned by Yespon’s father. The suspect allegedly used an electric shocker on Godwin and fled the scene.

“Our men in the division have intensified efforts to arrest the suspect. However, the father, who is the owner of the factory, has been with the victim, who has been responding to treatment, in the hospital to offer him support. Meanwhile, the case will be transferred to the State CID for further investigation.”

This incident follows a related one in Kano where a Chinese man, Frank Geng-Quangrong, allegedly stabbed his Nigerian girlfriend, Ummukulsum Sani, to death in Janbulo quarters, Kumbotso LGA of Kano.

The suspect was arrested and is currently standing trial for culpable homicide before a Kano High Court.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

If you perform below expectations, I'll sack you - Wike warns FCT Perm Secs

Federal Government partners with US to create 50,000 jobs for Nigerians

Vladimir Putin's election victory sparks mixed reactions among world leaders

Putin can't rule out a total war with NATO

Tinubu administration spending ₦40 billion to provide metres across Nigeria

NASU, SSANU commence nationwide strike

From Obiang to Putin: Meet 10 longest-serving presidents in the world

Senator tells Nigerian Muslims that Tinubu needs their Ramadan prayers

Another mass kidnapping in Kaduna as terrorists abduct 87 in fresh attack

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

'Thank you' - Osimhen's girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

Ogun Police confirm 9 injured in gas explosion

Fire destroys 2 substation transformers at Kano Transmission Company

CBN awarded contract to Emefiele's wife, but no evidence he benefitted

Nsawam Prison - Ghana

