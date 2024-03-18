Chinese man on the run after stabbing worker with electric shocker in Ogun

It was gathered that the incident occurred at a timber forest on the Ijebu-Ode-Owa Express Road last Tuesday (March 12, 2024) at about 5:30 pm.

Trouble started when Godwin, a factory worker, was suspected of stealing flour believed to belong to Yespon’s father, known as Yenchingin

The suspicion led to a heated argument between them, leading Yespon to stab Godwin.

The victim, it was learnt, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment by other factory workers, including Yespon’s father.

A police source privy to the incident, however, disclosed that the suspect fled the scene after allegedly committing the crime.

When contacted, Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola confirmed the incident, saying the Obalende Divisional Police Headquarters had intensified efforts to arrest the fleeing suspect.

Odutola said, “There was an allegation that Godwin stole flour that belongs to the factory he works at. An investigation reveals the factory is owned by Yespon’s father. The suspect allegedly used an electric shocker on Godwin and fled the scene.

“Our men in the division have intensified efforts to arrest the suspect. However, the father, who is the owner of the factory, has been with the victim, who has been responding to treatment, in the hospital to offer him support. Meanwhile, the case will be transferred to the State CID for further investigation.”

