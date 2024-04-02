Businessman killed, wife abducted in fresh Zamfara bandit attack

According to an undisclosed resident, the criminals entered the home of a local businessman who trades in various beverages with the intention of kidnapping individuals.

“The bandits attempted to abduct the man, but when he resisted, they killed him and went with his wife and his neighbour,” the source was quoted to have said.

The spokesperson for the Zamfara State Police Command, ASP Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the incident and stated that Ashiru Nagoma, a Gusau-based businessman, is the deceased individual.

According to ThePunch, the incident follows a warning posted on X (formerly Twitter) by security analyst, Zagazola Makama, from Maiduguri, who alerted that bandits had infiltrated Gusau town to abduct numerous worshippers during midnight prayers at approximately 2 am.

His post reads, “Sad. In the early morning of Tuesday at about 0200hr, bandit sneaked into Gusau Town and abducted several worshippers in a Mosque while they were observing tahajjud (midnight) prayers.”

The police spokesperson emphasised that the late Nagoma had bravely resisted an assault by the gunmen. Tragically, they retaliated by fatally injuring him and kidnapping his wife and neighbour.

“The bandits did not attack the mosque. They had a target, and it was the man that was attacked. His wife and neighbour were abducted.