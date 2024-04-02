ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Businessman killed, wife abducted in fresh Zamfara bandit attack

Segun Adeyemi

The spokesperson for the Zamfara State Police Command said the victim is a Gusau-based businessman.

BANDITS (PMNews)
BANDITS (PMNews)

Recommended articles

According to an undisclosed resident, the criminals entered the home of a local businessman who trades in various beverages with the intention of kidnapping individuals.

“The bandits attempted to abduct the man, but when he resisted, they killed him and went with his wife and his neighbour,” the source was quoted to have said.

The spokesperson for the Zamfara State Police Command, ASP Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the incident and stated that Ashiru Nagoma, a Gusau-based businessman, is the deceased individual.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to ThePunch, the incident follows a warning posted on X (formerly Twitter) by security analyst, Zagazola Makama, from Maiduguri, who alerted that bandits had infiltrated Gusau town to abduct numerous worshippers during midnight prayers at approximately 2 am.

His post reads, “Sad. In the early morning of Tuesday at about 0200hr, bandit sneaked into Gusau Town and abducted several worshippers in a Mosque while they were observing tahajjud (midnight) prayers.

The police spokesperson emphasised that the late Nagoma had bravely resisted an assault by the gunmen. Tragically, they retaliated by fatally injuring him and kidnapping his wife and neighbour.

The bandits did not attack the mosque. They had a target, and it was the man that was attacked. His wife and neighbour were abducted.

“Our rescue team is on top of the situation and is making frantic efforts to make sure that the perpetrators are brought to book and the abducted victims are rescued. An investigation is also ongoing,” he said.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gas explosion [Punch Newspapers]

2 injured in Lagos gas explosion, illegal gas storage discovered

2 Boko haram commanders surrender to military troops with arms in Borno [TheCable]

2 Boko haram commanders surrender to military troops with arms in Borno

Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)

Police swing into action as kidnappers abduct 2 worshippers in Ogun Cele church

Middle: The monarch, Oba Olusola Idris Adebowale Lamidi-Osolo and his wife, Olori Taibat Lamidi-Osolo during the staff of office presentation ceremony. [Pulse]

Excitement as Gov Abiodun presents staff of office to young monarch of ancient town