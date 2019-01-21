The suspect was standing trial over an attempt to steal alongside one, Omisekin Sunday. They were arraigned before the magistrate court on three counts of felony, unlawful entry and forceful removal of burglar-proof bars.

It was gathered that the suspects in the past have been convicted for undisclosed crime and served jail terms.

Police prosecutor, Rasak Olayiwola, told the court that the two men conspired among themselves to commit felony in the house of one, Alhaji Rasaq Okunade,of No. 23 Ayegun Street, Iludun, Osogbo around 11:30 am.

He added that they were caught before they could execute their plans.

The court magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara, in his ruling ordered the accused to be remanded in police custody and adjourned the matter till February 13, 2019, for the presentation of facts.

It was immediately after magistrate Ayilara gave the order that Azeez uttered to the hearing of the people present that he regretted not being successful in stealing before he was arrested.

He added that he knows he will be punished despite the fact that he didn't accomplish his aim.