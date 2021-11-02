Burger King Nigeria is here and is inviting you for a first taste

Burger King is without a doubt a world-class establishment dedicated to creating classic meals with an unforgettable experience. This is what has defined the Burger King brand for more than 50 successful years and also what Nigerians are to expect with its entry into the market.

In anticipation of the grand opening happening soon, from Tuesday 2nd November 2021 Burger King Nigeria will be opening its doors for a soft launch to Nigerians across Lagos to discover the real burger experience at the brand's first location in Victoria Island Lagos!

The new restaurant offers an array of mouthwatering meals to satisfy its customers’ desires, allowing them to enjoy a one of a kind Burger King experience in a stress-free and convenient environment.

Now grilling at 247, Ajose Adeogun Victoria Island Lagos, it is safe to say that Nigeria has officially become the newest home of the whopper!

#BurgerKingFirstTaste

