Burger King Nigeria is here and is inviting you for a first taste

It’s no news by now that Burger King, America’s leading fast food chain is bringing its juicy burgers to the giant of Africa, and we could not be more excited!

Since photos of the brand's once exclusive location popped up on social media, Nigerians have been speculating what the brand will bring, coming off its success across various markets.

Burger King is without a doubt a world-class establishment dedicated to creating classic meals with an unforgettable experience. This is what has defined the Burger King brand for more than 50 successful years and also what Nigerians are to expect with its entry into the market.

In anticipation of the grand opening happening soon, from Tuesday 2nd November 2021 Burger King Nigeria will be opening its doors for a soft launch to Nigerians across Lagos to discover the real burger experience at the brand's first location in Victoria Island Lagos!

The new restaurant offers an array of mouthwatering meals to satisfy its customers’ desires, allowing them to enjoy a one of a kind Burger King experience in a stress-free and convenient environment.

Now grilling at 247, Ajose Adeogun Victoria Island Lagos, it is safe to say that Nigeria has officially become the newest home of the whopper!

