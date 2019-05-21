Bettabet.ng, a sports betting website created and operated by International Lottery and Gaming Limited, owners of Naija Lottery, draws upon best practices from leading European bet markets. Driven by top-notch safety systems, Bettabet.ng ensures reliability and security for sports fans on all betting transactions.

The launch of Bettabet.ng is premised on moves by International Lottery and Gaming Limited to transform betting and address contemporary challenges encountered by enthusiasts with exciting games and great odds on the online platform.

Managing Director International Lottery and Gaming Limited, Mr. Manolis Lambrakis says the birth of Bettabet.ng reflects ingenuities from the frontline gaming firm.

Mr Lambrakis adds: “The desire of the company was not just to establish a sports betting platform but also to provide job opportunities for Nigerians. Addressing unemployment among Nigerian youths is the core philosophy behind the establishment of the company.

“We are not in the market to receive money from our customers alone, our desire is to provide social, economic and financial upliftment to youths and help the government reduce unemployment across the country”, he noted.

Bettabet.ng is a product of years of research into the yearning of sports betting fans in Nigeria, hence the decision to incorporate popular sports from other climes including basketball, volleyball, tennis, casino, jackpot, keno among others which are not yet household names in Nigeria but have received the craving of betting fans who longed for a platform that offers them the opportunity to bet on them.

Speaking on delivering value to betting fans, Mr Lambrakis notes: “Aside the popular top European leagues, Champions and Europa Leagues and other football leagues that commands tremendous followership among Nigerians, our research indicated that sports such as baseball, ice hockey, water polo, snooker, cricket, Aussie Rules, Futsal, floorball and darts, that are not traditionally accepted in this part of the world are attracting the attention of sport betting fans, hence our desire to offer fans the chance to make a living from betting on them."

The Managing Director says the firm has acquired all necessary documents from regulatory authorities, as the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) visited the firm’s corporate headquarters in Lagos recently to inspect facilities and preparedness before granting license of operation.

On Bettabet.ng payment system, Marketing Director. Mike Ogor affirmed that the site’s mobile payment structure is reliable and ranks top in the betting industry. He allayed any fear of electronic fraud as he explained that the betting firm has put in place world class equipment.

Mr. Ogor noted that Bettabet.ng is partnering with leading payment solutions providers in Nigeria for fast digital payment once a player wins.

“Just as International Lottery and Gaming Limited was the first to introduce blockchain lottery into the gaming industry in Nigeria last year, Bettabet.ng is out with another first. With our motto, #Bettayourlife, l wish to say there is no better place for sports betting fans to activate the desire to improve their economic status than on Bettabet.ng. Fans get to enjoy up to N100,000 welcome bonus on their first deposits. We are working with leading digital payment partners to pay promptly.” He enthused.

Naijalottery is the trade name of International Lottery and Gaming Limited (ILGL), a privately owned company established in Nigeria, which was granted a Grade A National License from the National Lottery Regulatory commission to offer lottery games throughout the country. Naija Lottery launched operation on Monday 7th March 2016. They have many exciting games that will make many Nigerians Millionaires, bringing fresh excitement and new energy in our industry.