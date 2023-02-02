ADVERTISEMENT
Benue woman and her son dragged to court for beating in-law to d*ath

Damilare Famuyiwa

The in-law was said to have been beaten for allegedly stealing meat from their pot of soup.

A 40-year-old housewife identified as Charity Upev, and her son, Tertsea, have been dragged before a Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court in Benue State, for beating her in-law to death.

It was gathered that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) charged Charity and her son to court with criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

The prosecution counsel, Inspector Jonah Uletu, had told the court that on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of ‘E’ Division Police Station, Makurdi, received information that Charity and her son beat up Fanen, her in-law living with her.

According to the prosecutor, Charity claimed that her in-law stole meat from her pot of soup, after which she pounced on the latter.

The police said the suspect’s in-law became unconscious as a result of the beating and was rushed to a hospital, but died while receiving treatment.

Uletu argued that the offense contravened sections 97 and 222 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004.

Magistrate Roseline Iyorshe, however, refused to take the plea of the suspects, as she adjourned the matter till Wednesday, February 8, for further mention and transferred the case file.

In a similar development, the Lagos State Police Command also arraigned two employees of a construction company, Encon International Limited, Peter Musa, a security guard, and Friday Iniekem, an accountant, over the theft of 40 units of equipment valued at N20 million.

The accountant and security guard were arraigned before Magistrate O. Y. Adufope of the Yaba Magistrate’s Court on three counts of conspiracy and theft.

Damilare Famuyiwa

