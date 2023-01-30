Amotekun operatives bust teenager-led criminal gang in Ondo

It was gathered that before their arrest, the gang operated between Ore and Okitipupa axis of Ondo State, and they specialized in snatching tricycles.

They were arrested after selling a tricycle for N300,000 in Lagos State.

Confessing to the crime, Abiodun, who spoke when paraded at the Amotekun headquarters, said one Emmanuel bought the ‘ tricycle from them.

“We snatched the tricycle from the owner in the Ore-Okitipupa area. We drove it down to Lagos and sold it at N300,000 to one Mr. Emmanuel before we were tracked and caught by the Amotekun men,” the teenager stated.

Commander of the Ondo Amotekun Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye said members of the gang were arrested through the use of technology, adding that 80 suspects were arrested for offenses ranging from murder, theft, and kidnapping, among others.

Adeleye hinted that some herders who destroyed a N10 million cassava farm owned by a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Eddy Olafeso, have also been arrested. In contrast, some were arrested for violating the anti-open grazing laws.

He added that the perpetrators would be prosecuted.

Meanwhile, no less than 11 people lost their lives at Ore town along the Benin-Sagamu Expressway in the Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Ondo crash involved a commercial Marcopolo bus and a truck.

Revealing how the accident happened, the driver, who was at the scene of the incident and spoke on anonymity, said the two vehicles collided and later caught fire.