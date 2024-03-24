Accident claims mother, injures 3 children in Lagos

Hundeyin confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

He said that the Ikorodu Police Division received information about the accident on Friday at about 9.41 p.m.

According to him, the information received revealed that on the same Friday, at about 9.35 p.m., in front of Ikorodu Radio Solebo, along Igbogbo Road Ikorodu, the accident occurred.

The information said “There occurred a fatal motor/pedestrian accident involving a Mercedes Benz C350 car driven by one 22-year-old man (name withheld) and pedestrians.

” The victims: one Ngozi, 40, and her three children ages 16, 14 and 13 respectively. The driver was said to have lost control of his car while coming from Igbogbo, heading towards Ebute, and hit the said Ngozi and her three children.

“They were said to be selling groundnut at the scene of the incident. As a result of the accident, the victims sustained different degrees of injuries.

“They were all rushed to the Ikorodu General Hospital by the police, where the mother was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, while her three children were admitted for medical treatment”.

Hundeyin said that the corpse of the mother had been deposited at the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

