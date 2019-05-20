The state CP, Mr Sanusi Buba according to NAN, made this known during a press briefing on the achievements recorded by Operation Puff Adder in the state.

It was also reported that the police recovered 43 AK 47 rifles, two Light Assault Rifles, 19 Dane guns, two pump action rifles and two pistols during the period under review.

Some other things that were recovered are 44 motorcycles, five motor vehicles, 200 cartridges, 25 liters of Jerry cans loaded with fuel, five bags of food items and over 1,500 ammunition, among others.

Sanusi further said that the police had successfully in arrested the kidnappers of the Gov Aminu Masari’s 80-year-old mother-in-law, Hajiya Hauwa Yusuf, who was kidnapped on the eve of the governorship and state assembly elections in Match 9, 2019.

He said that those arrested were Abdullahi Sani, 23, Abubakar Dani, 25, Rabe Hamza, 30, Marwana Gide, 25, and Abdulhakim Bishir, 22.

Mr Sanusi also claimed that the suspects had already confessed to the crime and were now assisting the police in their investigation.

The CP said that the suspects would be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.

NAN gathered that the victim regained her freedom after payment of about N30 million ransom to the kidnappers.

ALSO READ: 29,723 Nigerians overstayed visas in US in 2018 as Trump wields hammer

Buba urged the public to continue to provide the police with credible information that would lead to the arrest of more criminals in the state.