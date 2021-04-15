49-yr-old man arraigned for allegedly obtaining N1.3m under false pretence.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Kehinde Iyare, said the defendant was arraigned on a two-count charge of obtaining goods by false pretence and stealing.

According to Iyare, the defendant on Nov. 22, at Benin-Agbor Road, Ikpoba Hill Benin and within Oregbeni Magisterial District, fraudulently obtained N1.3 million from Miss Happy Agbenbo.

He said he obtained the amount from her under the pretence that he (defendant) would supply her palm oil, which he (defendant) knew was false.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant converted the N1.3 million meant to procure palm oil for the complainant to his own use.

He said the offence contravened Sections 419 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of the defunct Bendel State, 1976, now applicable in Edo.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Defense Counsel, Mr L. O Erariemen, applied for his bail, assuring the court that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Mutairu Oare, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N200,000 with one surety.

He said the surety must be a responsible person and should be a resident within the court jurisdiction.

Oare also directed that the surety must deposit two recent passport photographs of himself and that of the defendant with the court.

He directed the court registrar to verify the information supplied about the surety’s residence.