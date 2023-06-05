The sports category has moved to a new website.

4 escape death in Ilorin auto crash, says FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

It said the accident which occurred along the Federal Secretariat – Fate highway in Ilorin metropolis at about 1630hours, involved two vehicles.

A statement issued in Ilorin by the Kwara Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Frederick Ogidan, said two men and two females sustained injuries in the mishap.

Eight passengers were involved in the accident, but no death was recorded, it stated.

The injured persons sustained bruises and fractures in the multiple crashes and were taken to Sarfam Hospital in the state capital.

According to the statement, the accident involved a private black coloured Saloon Sonata car with registration number LSD269HZ, driven by one Samuel Timileyin, and a black commercial Bajaj boxer motorcycle with registration number LEM003VF driven by one Rasheed.






