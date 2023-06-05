4 escape death in Ilorin auto crash, says FRSC

A statement issued in Ilorin by the Kwara Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Frederick Ogidan, said two men and two females sustained injuries in the mishap.

It said the accident which occurred along the Federal Secretariat – Fate highway in Ilorin metropolis at about 1630hours, involved two vehicles.

Eight passengers were involved in the accident, but no death was recorded, it stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured persons sustained bruises and fractures in the multiple crashes and were taken to Sarfam Hospital in the state capital.