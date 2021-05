4 die in Ebonyi auto crash

Uchegbu said that the accident involved two vehicles: an articulated vehicle and a bus.

“Eight persons were involved in the accident: five females, two males and a child.

“Four persons were injured: three females and a male while four people died: two females, one male and a child.

“The injured persons had head, hand, neck, leg and general body injuries as the accident was caused by overloading and speed violation,” she said.

She said that four handbags and three cartons of goods were recovered from the scene while the victims were evacuated to the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki.