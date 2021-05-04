RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

4 die in Ebonyi auto crash

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Four persons lost their lives in a ghastly motor-accident which occurred at the Spera-en-deo junction of the Ogoja-Abakaliki-Enugu federal highway on Monday evening.

Members of the FRSC at the scene of an accident/Photo used for the purpose of illustration. [pmnewsnigeria]
Members of the FRSC at the scene of an accident/Photo used for the purpose of illustration. [pmnewsnigeria] Pulse Nigeria

The Ebonyi Sector Commandant of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mrs Stella Uchegbu, confirmed the fatalities in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.

Recommended articles

Uchegbu said that the accident involved two vehicles: an articulated vehicle and a bus.

“Eight persons were involved in the accident: five females, two males and a child.

“Four persons were injured: three females and a male while four people died: two females, one male and a child.

“The injured persons had head, hand, neck, leg and general body injuries as the accident was caused by overloading and speed violation,” she said.

She said that four handbags and three cartons of goods were recovered from the scene while the victims were evacuated to the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki.

“The doctor confirmed the death of four persons and their corpses have been deposited at the hospital’s morgue,” she said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Actor Chris Attoh reportedly remarries 2 years after his 2nd wife was shot dead in the US

Watch how some residents of Sunyani beat 2 soldiers to pulp

4 sex misconceptions that most men believe

Comedian Princess says she did not authorise the release of the CCTV footage of Baba Ijesha molesting her foster daughter

Rev Mbaka replies presidency on contract allegation, says he was only trying to help Nigeria

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

5 common reasons why men lose interest in relationships