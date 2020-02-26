The three suspects, who are currently being detained at the police headquarters in Ado Ekiti, are from Osi Grammar School, Osi Ekiti, in Ido/Osi Local Government area and All Soul’s Grammar School, Ado Ekiti.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Ekiti Police Command, Mr. Sunday Abutu, confirmed the arrests on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Abutu said the suspects were alleged to have had sexual intercourse with their victims, and the teachers were reported to the police through a petition received from an activist( names withheld) that the suspects allegedly molested the victims sexually.

” The suspects; one from Osi Grammar School and two from All Soul’s Grammar School, are in our custody and they are giving us useful information.

” We have invited the victims and they have given useful information to us as well.

” But as of now, the victim from Osi Grammar School denied the allegation when he was interrogated.

” But we are not resting on our oars, we will get to the root of the matter, ” he said.

Abutu said the victims from All Soul’s Secondary School had been invited by the police for interrogation, saying they were yet to give information concerning the incident.

The State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Wale Fapohunda, had last week raised the alarm over reported cases of alleged rape in many secondary schools across the state.

Fapohunda had pledged that all the cases already reported to the state government and security agencies would be investigated and the culprits prosecuted to serve as deterrents to others.