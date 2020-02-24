A 38-year-old man identified as Emmanuel Bassey, has been arrested for sodomising six teenage boys in Anambra.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed Bassey's arrest, the suspect lured and forcefully defiled the underage children in Anambra.

In a press statement made available to the public, Mohammed said the suspect was arrested after the police received a tip-off on the incident.

Mohammed's statement read, “Following a tip-off, police detectives attached to ‘B’ Division, Awka, arrested one Emmanuel Bassey (38) of Abi LGA of Cross River State, but resident at Ngozika Housing Estate, Awka.

“The suspect allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge against the order of nature with over six small boys of between 10 and 14 years on different occasions.

“The suspect has equally made a voluntary confessional statement to the police and blamed his act on demons.”

Mohammed said the victims had been taken to hospital for medical examination.

The PPO added that Anambra Commissioner of Police, John Abang, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation, after which the suspect will be prosecuted.