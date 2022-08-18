20 mummified corpses recovered from ritual shrine by Edo Police

The source: The command, in a press statement, endorsed by the deputy police public relations, Jennifer Iwegbu, said the arrest was made possible through the information made available to the police.

The statement read: “In pursuance of its operational mandate of nipping crimes in the bud, Operatives of the Edo State Police Command on 17/08/2022 discovered a suspected ritual shrine.

“Following credible information that some corpses were discovered in a building along Asoro slope off Ekenhua Road, Uzebu quarters, Benin city, Operatives of the command immediately mobilised to the scene.

“At the scene, three suspects, Chimaobi Okoewu ‘M’ and Oko Samuel ‘M’ both of Afikpo in Ebonyi and Gideon Sunday ‘M’ of Akwa-Ibom State were arrested while others fled. An intensive effort is ongoing to arrest the other fleeing suspects.

“15 mummified male corpses, 3 mummified female corpses and 2 mummified children corpses were discovered at the scene.

“To this end, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of state CID to carry out a discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the discovered corpses and therefore enjoins the general public to be calm as the command will continue to ensure the safety of all law-abiding citizens and those residing in Edo state.”