18 seater bus plunges into river in Ondo

The witness further revealed that five of the passengers including a child were rescued and taken to the hospital by motorists and men of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

The witness added that some of the passengers lost their lives at the scene of the accident.

Mr Ahmed Hassan, Ondo State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Coprs (FRSC), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Akure.

Hassan, however, stated that the number of casualties had yet to be ascertained.

He added that men of the command were still at the scene of the accident.