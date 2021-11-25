RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Zamfara orders closure of filling station, bakery house for allegedly aiding bandits

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Zamfara State Taskforce Committee on Compliance to Gov. Bello Matawalle’s Executive Order on insecurity on Wednesday ordered the closure of a filling station and bakery in Gusau and Tsafe local government areas of the state.

Gov.Bello Matawalle [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1
Chairman of Committee, Abubakar Dauran, gave the order shortly after security forces arrested four suspects for alleged supplying bread and petrol to bandits.

Dauran, also the Special Adviser to Matawalle on Security Matters, said that the filling station, located in Tsafe town, Tsafe local government area, would be closed for alleged selling petroleum products to bandits’ collaborators while a bakery in Gusau would be shut down for allegedly supplying bread to bandits.

Both the filling station and bakery house will be closed down immediately,” he said.

According to him, the suspects were arrested after they were monitored and later trailed by the Security forces attached to the Taskforce.

“Some of these suspects were found using Jericans, gallons and generator tanks to buy petroleum from the filling stations and supplying the product to bandits in their hideouts.

“They were arrested carrying petroleum heading to Yanware village of Tsafe LGA, while the suspected bread suppliers were caught illegally using motorcycles to supply bread to some unknown persons, suspected to be bandits.”

He lamented that in spite of the effort being made by the Governor to provide lasting solution to lingering security challenges in the state, some unpatriotic citizens are sabotaging the effort.

He said government would enforce the executive order to the letter, warning that violators, when caught, would face the full wrath of the law.

The committee chairman appealed to residents of the state to continue to support government and security agencies with credible information on bandits and their collaborators for appropriate action.

He called on the security agencies to intensify raids on those aiding banditry and kidnapping in the state.

