Zamfara Govt to lift telecom ban on Monday

In a bid to contain the raging armed banditry and kidnapping in the state, telecommunication services were shut down in the state in September.

Speaking on Saturday, November 27, 2021, during the election of the executive council members of the ruling All Progressive Congress at the state party congress, Matawalle said telecommunication services would be restored by Monday or Tuesday.

The governor also said the ban on weekly market activities would be lifted.

He said, “From the information we have gotten, there is clear reduction in the surge of crimes in our communities and by Monday or Tuesday, every one in our communities would be able to communicate with the outside world.”

“We are taking right steps to ensure the criminals have no breathing space. If we are suffering, they are suffering too. The social and economic wellbeing of the people affected by our measures will be normalized.”

It would be recalled that following the ban on telecommunication services in Zamfara, the state government on on Thursday, September 30, 2021, announced the arrest of over 2000 bandits informants.