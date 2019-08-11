The Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, has reportedly approved the Abubakar Maigari as the new Emir of Maru, replacing Abubakar Cika.

Abubakar was recently indicted by a panel that investigated his alleged support for armed bandits and was subsequently sacked by the state government.

The approval of the new Emir was announced in a statement on Saturday, August 10, 2019, by the state deputy governor, Mahadi Gusau.

The Governor also approved the removal of Lawal Ahmad, district head of Kanoma under Maru emirate council.

Ahmad was also alleged to be involved in banditry.

According to TheCable, Cika and Ahmad’s plight began in July when their subjects attacked them in Kanoma town after an attack that led to the deaths of over 30 persons.

Until his appointment, Maigari, the new emir was the senior district head of Maru emirate. He is the 14th Banaga of Maru.