EFCC threatens military option to arrest Yahaya Bello from Kogi Gov't House

Over the past weeks, the commission and the ex-governor have played a cat-and-mouse game.

Despite attempting to arrest Bello at his Abuja residence, the EFCC faced obstacles preventing his apprehension.

Reports suggest that the ex-governor might have sought refuge in the Kogi State Government House, taking advantage of Governor Ahmed Ododo’s immunity under Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution.

The EFCC has been pursuing Bello regarding allegations of financial misconduct during his tenure. Despite being scheduled for court arraignment this Thursday, Bello was not present, leading to the postponement of the proceedings.

On Thursday, during the proceedings, the EFCC’s Counsel, Mr Kemi Pinheiro, stated to the court that the commission is committed to ensuring Bello faces trial, even if involving the military to apprehend him.

According to Leadership, he said, “We may have to invite the military to move Yahaya Bello out of where he is hiding.

“We may have to engage the military to force him out because immunity does not cover him where he is hiding.