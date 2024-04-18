ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

BREAKING: EFCC declares ex-Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello wanted

Segun Adeyemi

There are indications that the ex-governor might have been haboured in the Kogi State government house.

Yahaya Bello. [EFCC, Facebook]
Yahaya Bello. [EFCC, Facebook]

Recommended articles

Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency called on those with vital information about the former Kogi governor’s whereabouts to reach the commission or the police.

According to the statement released on its official Facebook, the EFCC said, “Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, is wanted by the EFCC for offences relating to economic and financial crimes to the tune of N80.2 Billion,” the EFCC said in a Thursday evening post on its Facebook page it captioned “Ex-Gov Yahaya Bello Wanted By the EFCC”.

“Anybody with information as to his whereabouts should report immediately to the Commission or the nearest police Station.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Pulse reported that the anti-graft agency warned that it may employ military intervention to locate and apprehend the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, who has been evading capture.

Over the past weeks, the commission and the ex-governor have played a cat-and-mouse game.

Despite attempting to arrest Bello at his Abuja residence, the EFCC faced obstacles preventing his apprehension.

Reports suggest that the ex-governor might have sought refuge in the Kogi State Government House, taking advantage of Governor Ahmed Ododo’s immunity under Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, during the proceedings, the EFCC’s Counsel, Mr Kemi Pinheiro, stated to the court that the commission is committed to ensuring Bello faces trial, even if involving the military to apprehend him.

He said, “We may have to invite the military to move Yahaya Bello out of where he is hiding.

“We may have to engage the military to force him out because immunity does not cover him where he is hiding.

“No one is above the law. Immunity covers only the governor and not everyone around him.”

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Iran threatens to trigger powerful missiles should Israel attack its nuke sites

Iran threatens to trigger powerful missiles should Israel attack its nuke sites

Diesel price stands at ₦1341.16 in March 2024 – Report

Diesel price stands at ₦1341.16 in March 2024 – Report

FCCPC seals 4U supermarket in Abuja for concealing price information

FCCPC seals 4U supermarket in Abuja for concealing price information

This is alarming - Army concerned over number of unauthorised weapons in circulation

This is alarming - Army concerned over number of unauthorised weapons in circulation

Woman who was afraid of recent solar eclipse dies after stabbing boyfriend

Woman who was afraid of recent solar eclipse dies after stabbing boyfriend

3 years after he was declared dead, German-American billionaire found in Russia

3 years after he was declared dead, German-American billionaire found in Russia

Court rejects Secondus, Omehia, Opara's plea, upholds restraining order

Court rejects Secondus, Omehia, Opara's plea, upholds restraining order

Again, Landmark raises concerns over road project as fear of demolition mounts

Again, Landmark raises concerns over road project as fear of demolition mounts

BREAKING: EFCC declares ex-Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello wanted

BREAKING: EFCC declares ex-Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello wanted

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response [Twitter:@NCDCgov]

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response

Both bodies belong to a category of asteroids called potentially hazardous asteroids (image used for illustrative purpose) [Peter Carril/ESA]

2 dangerous asteroids will pass Earth on Monday, but there's no cause for alarm

When the senior started driving, he quickly lost control of the car and hit other parked vehicles (image used for illustrative purpose) [Shutterstock/Photocon]

91-year-old man's crazy driving leads to destruction of 5 parked cars

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu is angry about Dosunmu Market fire caused by 'gross carelessness'