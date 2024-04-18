BREAKING: EFCC declares ex-Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello wanted

Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency called on those with vital information about the former Kogi governor’s whereabouts to reach the commission or the police.

According to the statement released on its official Facebook, the EFCC said, “Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, is wanted by the EFCC for offences relating to economic and financial crimes to the tune of N80.2 Billion,” the EFCC said in a Thursday evening post on its Facebook page it captioned “Ex-Gov Yahaya Bello Wanted By the EFCC”.

“Anybody with information as to his whereabouts should report immediately to the Commission or the nearest police Station.”

ADVERTISEMENT

EFCC threatens military force to arrest Yahaya Bello

Earlier, Pulse reported that the anti-graft agency warned that it may employ military intervention to locate and apprehend the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, who has been evading capture.

Over the past weeks, the commission and the ex-governor have played a cat-and-mouse game.

Despite attempting to arrest Bello at his Abuja residence, the EFCC faced obstacles preventing his apprehension.

Reports suggest that the ex-governor might have sought refuge in the Kogi State Government House, taking advantage of Governor Ahmed Ododo’s immunity under Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, during the proceedings, the EFCC’s Counsel, Mr Kemi Pinheiro, stated to the court that the commission is committed to ensuring Bello faces trial, even if involving the military to apprehend him.

He said, “We may have to invite the military to move Yahaya Bello out of where he is hiding.

“We may have to engage the military to force him out because immunity does not cover him where he is hiding.