Workers in Oyo State has on Friday, May 24, 2019, started an indefinite strike action.

According to Punch, the strike was called following a memo released to all members of the Nigeria Labour Congress and its affiliate unions to commence strike with immediate effect.

The memo dispatched by the state Secretary of the NLC, Mohamed Ibrahim to workers on Thursday, May 23, 2019, stated that the strike action would be in full force until further notice.

The statement titled “commencement of indefinite strike” reads:

It is highly unfortunate that the state government has decided to write us without finding concrete solutions to the deteriorating plight of workers in Oyo state.

“Consequently, in line with the notice earlier served on the government, all workers should embark on an indefinite strike from midnight of Thursday, 23 May 2019

“The strike will remain in force until further directives are conveyed.”

Speaking to Punch about the strike, Ibrahim said that he was sure that the strike was in full compliance.