Wike, other ministers-designate begin documentation ahead Monday's swearing-in.

The 45 ministers-designate are in the process of completing all the necessary paperwork at the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) in Abuja.

The exercise, which commenced on Saturday, August 19, 2023, followed the assignment of portfolios to the ministerial nominees by Tinubu on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Pulse reports that the President appointed Wike to man the Ministry of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) while former minister of Labour and Employment Festus Keyamo was deployed to the Aviation Ministry, among other appointments.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement from the OSGF late Wednesday announced that Tinubu would swear in the ministers-designate at an event at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday, August 21, 2023.

The statement signed by the Director of Information in the OSGF, Willie Bassey, on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, said the swearing-in ceremony will be held from 10 am on the said date.

The Senate had confirmed 45 ministerial nominees for appointment out of the list of 48 names forwarded to it for confirmation by President Tinubu.