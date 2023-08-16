ADVERTISEMENT
Full List: Wike gets FCT, Keyamo gets Aviation as Tinubu assigns ministries

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu finally assigned portfolios to the ministerial nominees 10 days after the senate had cleared them for appointment.

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]
This is as Tinubu also assigned portfolios to other 43 ministerial nominees and a yet-to-be-named nominee from Kaduna State.

This is coming 10 days after the Senate confirmed 45 out of the 48 persons nominated for ministerial appointment by Tinubu.

The President had on July 27, 2023, sent the first batch of 28 names to the upper legislative chamber for screening and confirmation. Subsequently, Tinubu sent another batch of 20 nominees to the Senate to make it 48.

While the Senate cleared 45 of the nominees, the trio of former Kaduna States Governor Nasiru El-Rufai, Stella Okotete (Delta) and Danladi Abubakar (Taraba) had their confirmations withheld due to security clearance.

Meanwhile, in a list obtained by Pulse on the evening of Wednesday, August 16, 2023, the President appointed all the cleared nominees into various ministries.

Former Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, will man the Ministry of Works, while his counterpart from Plateau State has been deployed to the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

See the full list below:

  1. Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani
  2. Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management, Ishak Salaco
  3. Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun
  4. Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Bunmi Tunji
  5. Minister of Power, Adedayo Adelabu
  6. Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare, Tunisia Alausa
  7. Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake
  8. Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John
  9. Minister of Transportation, Adegboyega Oyetola
  10. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite
  11. Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji
  12. Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha
  13. Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy
  14. Minister of Works, David Umahi
  15. Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo
  16. Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh
  17. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu
  18. Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo
  19. Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri
  20. Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh
  21. Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike
  22. Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa
  23. Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru
  24. Minister of State Defence, Bello Matawalle
  25. Minister of State Education, Yusuf T. Sunumu
  26. Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed M. Dangiwa
  27. Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Abdullah T. Gwarzo
  28. Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu
  29. Minister of Environment and Ecological Management, (Kaduna)
  30. Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Mairiga Mahmud
  31. Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello M. Goronyo
  32. Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyar
  33. Minister of Education, Tahir Maman
  34. Minister of Interior, Sa’Idu A. Alkali
  35. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf M. Tuggar
  36. Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate
  37. Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam
  38. Minister of State, Steel Development, U. Maigari Ahmadu
  39. Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu A. Audu
  40. Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris
  41. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi
  42. Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon B. Lalong
  43. Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim
  44. Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Govermental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo
  45. Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev
  46. Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi
Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing.

