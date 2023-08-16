Full List: Wike gets FCT, Keyamo gets Aviation as Tinubu assigns ministries

This is as Tinubu also assigned portfolios to other 43 ministerial nominees and a yet-to-be-named nominee from Kaduna State.

This is coming 10 days after the Senate confirmed 45 out of the 48 persons nominated for ministerial appointment by Tinubu.

The President had on July 27, 2023, sent the first batch of 28 names to the upper legislative chamber for screening and confirmation. Subsequently, Tinubu sent another batch of 20 nominees to the Senate to make it 48.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Senate cleared 45 of the nominees, the trio of former Kaduna States Governor Nasiru El-Rufai, Stella Okotete (Delta) and Danladi Abubakar (Taraba) had their confirmations withheld due to security clearance.

Meanwhile, in a list obtained by Pulse on the evening of Wednesday, August 16, 2023, the President appointed all the cleared nominees into various ministries.

Former Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, will man the Ministry of Works, while his counterpart from Plateau State has been deployed to the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

See the full list below: