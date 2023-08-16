Full List: Wike gets FCT, Keyamo gets Aviation as Tinubu assigns ministries
Tinubu finally assigned portfolios to the ministerial nominees 10 days after the senate had cleared them for appointment.
This is as Tinubu also assigned portfolios to other 43 ministerial nominees and a yet-to-be-named nominee from Kaduna State.
This is coming 10 days after the Senate confirmed 45 out of the 48 persons nominated for ministerial appointment by Tinubu.
The President had on July 27, 2023, sent the first batch of 28 names to the upper legislative chamber for screening and confirmation. Subsequently, Tinubu sent another batch of 20 nominees to the Senate to make it 48.
While the Senate cleared 45 of the nominees, the trio of former Kaduna States Governor Nasiru El-Rufai, Stella Okotete (Delta) and Danladi Abubakar (Taraba) had their confirmations withheld due to security clearance.
Meanwhile, in a list obtained by Pulse on the evening of Wednesday, August 16, 2023, the President appointed all the cleared nominees into various ministries.
Former Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, will man the Ministry of Works, while his counterpart from Plateau State has been deployed to the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
See the full list below:
- Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani
- Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management, Ishak Salaco
- Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun
- Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Bunmi Tunji
- Minister of Power, Adedayo Adelabu
- Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare, Tunisia Alausa
- Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake
- Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John
- Minister of Transportation, Adegboyega Oyetola
- Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite
- Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji
- Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha
- Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy
- Minister of Works, David Umahi
- Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo
- Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh
- Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu
- Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo
- Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri
- Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh
- Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike
- Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa
- Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru
- Minister of State Defence, Bello Matawalle
- Minister of State Education, Yusuf T. Sunumu
- Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed M. Dangiwa
- Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Abdullah T. Gwarzo
- Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu
- Minister of Environment and Ecological Management, (Kaduna)
- Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Mairiga Mahmud
- Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello M. Goronyo
- Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyar
- Minister of Education, Tahir Maman
- Minister of Interior, Sa’Idu A. Alkali
- Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf M. Tuggar
- Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate
- Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam
- Minister of State, Steel Development, U. Maigari Ahmadu
- Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu A. Audu
- Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris
- Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi
- Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon B. Lalong
- Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim
- Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Govermental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo
- Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev
- Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi
