Youths of Yoruba extraction have been targeting Muslims and Fulanis of northern extraction in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, for days on end, lately.

Photos and videos of Yoruba youths smashing and burning everything in sight belonging to a Hausa man in the Shasha market area of Ibadan, have been making the rounds on social media.

Houses and businesses worth millions of Naira have been burnt.

Other reports say about five persons have been reported killed since the violence assumed a new dimension last Thursday, February 11, 2021.

So, what started it?

There's been renewed ethnic tension across Nigeria, especially since a Yoruba enforcer called Sunday Igboho commenced his inflammatory rhetoric against Fulani herders accused of destroying farmlands in the southwest.

Governors in the southwest region had to ban open grazing of cattle in the days after violence erupted in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State.

The latest violence in the Shasha market area of Ibadan started after a cobbler identified as Sakirudeen Adeola, was murdered.

Eyewitnesses say Adeola, a Yoruba man, was hit with an object suspected to be a charm, by a yet to be identified truck pusher who is of Hausa extraction. He died shortly after.

A free-for-all fight between Yoruba and Hausa youths ensued.

All through last weekend, Yoruba youths in Ibadan were stopping motorists and cyclists to check if they were Hausa, before meting out what they considered the appropriate punishment or reprisal attack.

Renewed violence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, has led to the burning of property and business (Daily Post)

What's the situation right now in Ibadan?

A semblance of calm has been restored to the southwest city--at least at the time of filing this explainer, with law enforcement drafted in to keep the peace.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, who has just assessed the level of destruction at the market, promised to hand palliatives to traders whose goods and property were torched during the mayhem.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and his Ondo State counterpart, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu visit Shasa Market in Ibadan. [Twitter/]

"Please, I beg of you, let us stop fighting ourselves. I can assure you that we will deal with the situation," Makinde begged.

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has made a similar plea.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has also condemned the ethnic-tinged violence in Ibadan.

“Every Nigerian has a constitutional right to live, work and enjoy their lives in safety, peace under the law.

“It is the duty of government through the police and other law enforcement agencies to arrest and prosecute any person who commits a crime against a citizen of this nation," Osinbajo said, adding that: “For decades, traders from the north have done business with their brothers from the southwest and they have lived in peace and even inter-married. Shasha represents unity."

President Muhammadu Buhari has also weighed in, warning that he would not allow any ethnic or religious groups to fan the embers of hatred and violence against other groups in the country.