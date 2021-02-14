Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has condemned the ethnic crisis that broke out at Shasha market in Oyo state on Friday, February 12, 2021.

The crisis, which started after a Hausa cart pusher stabbed a Yoruba cobbler led to a full blown violence on Saturday as the Yoruba were accused of targeting the Hausa in the state.

Osinbajo described the crisis as unfortunate saying when “a criminal act is committed by one against the other we must ensure that we see it for what it is, a criminal act.”

Describing Shasha market as a melting pot for traders, the Vice President said traders from the north have been bringing foodstuff to the market for decades.

Osinbajo said this on Sunday after paying a condolence visit to the family of the Late Alhaji Lateef Jakande family in Ilupeju, Lagos.

He said, “For decades, traders from the North have done business with their brothers from the Southwest and they have lived in peace and even inter-married. Shasha represents unity.

“So when a disagreement arises between individuals or a criminal act is committed by one against the other we must ensure that we see it for what it is, a criminal act, which must be punished according to law. Not an ethnic conflict.

“Every Nigerian has a constitutional right to live, work and enjoy their lives in safety, peace under the law.

“It is the duty of government through the police and other law enforcement agencies to arrest and prosecute any person who commits a crime against a citizen of this nation.

“It is the role of the citizen to assist the police to identify the criminals. We must never take the law into our own hands, if we do we will be promoting chaos, and a breakdown of law and order, and all of us especially the most vulnerable amongst us, will be at risk.

“I urge all community leaders to work together to preserve the brotherly co-existence that our people from different parts of the country have enjoyed in Shasha market for several decades.

“I commend the governor for his swift and decisive action and all the law enforcement agencies for their prompt intervention.”

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has also condemned the crisis in Oyo state, saying violence is against Yoruba values.