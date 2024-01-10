ADVERTISEMENT
Why we changed Christians pilgrimage to holy sites in Rome, Greece  -  NCPC

Bayo Wahab

The NCPC boss said after a prolonged wait for the Israel/Hamas conflict to end, his team started making findings about Biblical sites in Greece and Rome.

Reverend Yakubu Pam, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC). [Business Day]

Pam while addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, January 10, 2023, said the safety and security of Nigerians is the commission’s prime concern.

He explained that the Christian pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan scheduled for December 2023 was suspended due to such concerns, adding that the visit has now been replaced with a pilgrimage to Rome and holy sites in Greece by the end of January.

He said the findings were properly analyzed while he inspected accommodation facilities and existing biblical sites among other tasks.

Pam said, “I have led the NCPC teams to inspect holy sites across Greece and Rome, we have discussed extensively with government and local authorities and security, accommodation and good hospitality is assured as the very first batch of Nigerian Christian pilgrims visit these places to connect physically with New Testament locations of the gospel and do spiritual exercises including meditation and prayers for our dear nation.

“Also, arrangements for smooth flight, good meals and local transportation have been concluded for the 2023/2024 main pilgrimage; state governments, states’ offices of Christian Pilgrims Welfare Boards, churches and individuals have been formally informed about the modalities and the N3 million cost that only requires some augmentation of payment previously made for the Israel/Jordan trip.”

Explaining the significance of Biblical sites in Greece and Rome, Pam said: “Apostle Paul, Peter, and the early Christians are why we have Christian sites in Rome and Greece from where they founded several Christian communities in Asia Minor and Europe from the mid-40s to the mid-50s AD, beginning the spread of Christianity across the world.”

According to him, the new pilgrimage sites will include places where Apostle Paul began the teachings of Jesus Christ, converting polytheists and idol worshipers through extensive physical journeys and remarkable contributions that remain very significant parts of the New Testament.

He said his epistles or letters to early Christian communities have remained very relevant as words of instruction.

