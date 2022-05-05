Why Lai Mohammed's remarks on insecurity fail to do justice ahead of global cultural conference in Lagos [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

"In terms of per capita income, one of the groups with the highest per capita income if not the highest in the United States are Nigerians. It so happens that most of them are black. If you know any Nigerian family, you will know that for them, the baseline is a bachelor’s degree. Education is what makes people successful in our country [United States]." Carson said at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Indeed, according to the US Consulate in Lagos, Nigerians (59%) made up the most educated group in the world's most powerful country, with those aged 25 or more having at least a bachelor’s degree. This puts Nigerians above citizens from other highly-educated countries such as South Korea (56%), China (51%) , United Kingdom (50%), and Germany (38%).

These are positives but one cannot hide from the insecurity challenges that have continued to be on the increase for more than a decade since Boko Haram came to the limelight under the presidency of Umaru Yar’ Adua. Insecurity is constantly taking new forms and shapes that bandits and terrorists are now pretty much the same individuals according to the Federal Government.

When negatives overshadow positives, it becomes a serious problem. That, however, does not seem to bother the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, who will do everything in his power to project a positive image even when it is obvious it is flawed.

He has had a reputation of doing this in defending the efforts of the Muhammadu Buhari government and why not, that's his primary assignment after all.

Lagos is going to be host of the Global Conference on Cultural Tourism and Creative Industry in November this year, with the National Theatre being revamped ahead of the event that will now see edifice called the Lagos Creative and Entertainment Centre.

This is a good sign. At least the world will come together to converge in Nigeria for a spectacle of creative and artistic brilliance.

Mr Lai in his most recent comment suggested that Nigeria with its mounting insecurity challenges is not a reason why positives should not be talked about, citing hosting the first-ever Global Conference on Cultural Tourism and Creative Industry as a positive.

“The security challenge Nigeria is facing did not start today and I must say the Federal Government is rising very stoutly to it," Mohammed said in Abuja

“We cannot say just because we have an insecurity challenge, other sectors of the economy should not be developed.

“The entire world is aware of the challenges we are facing, yet we were singled out for the hosting of the very first global conference and that speaks volume.

“That is why Nigerians should get out the negativity and look at the positive aspect of it."

Mohammed went on to stress that even advanced countries of the world have security challenges, making reference to the United Kingdom and their long battle with the Irish Republican Army over the unification of Ireland.

“Britain for instance, for more than 40 years, was in the grip of the IRA and that did not prevent the country from hosting global events," the information minister continued.

“I recalled that even before the call for a peace process in June 1997, Britain bided for the World Cup which they lost."

Mohammed then listed some of the developmental achievements of the Buhari government that would be a boost to the tourism and entertainment sector.

“We have constructed many roads, renovated, remodelled and upgraded our airports and we have for the first time revived the rail sector," he stated.

“All these will help interconnectivity and for people to move from one place to the other.

“We have also made a lot of milestones in providing regulations and policies that will aid the promotion of tourism sector.

“For instance the Revised Broadcasting Code is to give Nigeria a pride of place in the film and music industry."

As mentioned earlier, Lai Mohammed is only doing his job to project the image of the government he serves in every way possible. The problem is he often does a bad job at it.

Yes, it is true that no country is without security challenges including advanced climes like the United Kingdom that he mentioned. The difference is that in those climes, they make actual, concrete efforts to correct the anomalies even to the point of aggressive and deliberate legislation that will continually be pushed for years.

In the case of Nigeria, there's really nothing concrete one can point to that the government is doing to secure the lives of the people, and as such the so-called bandits or whatever one may call them, are constantly having a free run to do what they want.

On the matter of infrastructure projects being carried out by the government, yes, there are a number that have been completed while some are still in the works. Nigeria is in need of a serious transport infrastructure facelift. Is it however any good when people cannot use these routes freely without the thought and fear of being kidnapped, killed, raped and robbed?

Certainly not for those who experienced the terrorist attack on the Abuja-Kaduna railway or the communities across the North and South that are attacked by armed groups on a daily.

In most cases, security forces are nowhere to be found when the terrorist strike, and when they do come to the rescue of the victims, they usually arrive when it’s too late.

Lai Mohammed did not make a good case for Nigeria ahead of the Global Conference on Cultural Tourism and Creative Industry. The event will be fine as it will be heavily secured to protect the international guests and dignitaries but it is not certain that the country as a whole will be secure to a greater degree, not with the frightening news on insecurity that continues to make headlines.

That does not speak well for Nigeria’s tourism prospects.

In the end, Mr Lai's words will come back to bite him as has been the case with questionable statements he's made previously and anything to save his face would end up being futile.