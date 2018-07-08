5 things Aisha Yesufu said on reported NYSC certificate forgery

Aisha had expressed her takes on the allegations saying it would be a total disappointment if the allegation is confirmed to be true.
Aisha also expressed her concerns on alleged impact of the National Assembly in the NYSC certificate forgery.
On Saturday, July 7, 2018, Premium Times reported that Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, skipped the compulsory one-year national youth service with a forged exemption certification.
It was also reported that Adeosun failed to participate in the mandatory service scheme after completion of her university education in London.