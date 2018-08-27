We live in dangerous times – Tunde Bakare

news

The founder of Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare said that Nigeria is heading on a collision course.

According to Daily Post, Bakare said this while speaking at a lecture in Glasgow, Scotland, titled: Transforming Political Dynamics in Africa: The Role of the Diaspora.

The vocal clergyman also said that it is time to address issues once and for all.

He said “Unknown to many observers, in 2015, following the lifting of the embargo, I worked closely behind the scenes with the two leading candidates in the presidential elections at the time, then President Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP and General Muhammadu Buhari of the APC, towards ensuring that the election results were upheld and that the transition was smooth. I saw at close quarters how the fate of a nation could hang on a single decision.

“Therefore, believe me when I tell you that we escaped disintegration by the whiskers. Now, four years after that escape, our nation is once again headed on a collision course with probable instability unless the tensed atmosphere associated with our four-year electocratic insanity is managed with utmost wisdom.

“Once again, I have found myself in the inner workings of the chaotic political process and I can tell you that we live in precarious times. How long can our nation stand if we continue along this path? Is it not time to address the foundations once and for all?”

How Obasanjo messed things up

Bakare chided former President Olusegun Obasanjo for handing over what he described as a limping economy to his successors.

He also said that Obasanjo had the best economic team made up of prominent Nigerians like: Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Dr. Oby Ezekwesili; Dr. Charles Chukwuma Soludo and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

“The most competent ever assembled by any government in Nigeria’s history till date.

“one would have thought that this brilliant team that oversaw the Nigerian dimension of ‘Africa Rising’ would be given priority in the succession plan of then President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

ALSO READ: The problem with Pastor Bakare's presidency declaration

“Instead, after a botched third term agenda, the Obasanjo administration bequeathed to Nigeria a legacy of lame and limping successor governments that first sunk Nigeria into a constitutional crisis and then oversaw the plundering of the nation’s wealth in a free-for-all corruption jamboree,” he added.

Bakare has been known for his no-nonsense stand when it comes to issues about Nigeria and politics.

In an interview with Channels TV recently, the clergyman said that the person currently running the affairs of Nigeria is not the Buhari he knew.

Tunde Bakare ran with President Muhammadu Buhari as a Vice-Presidential candidate in 2011.