Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

We live in dangerous times – Tunde Bakare

Tunde Bakare We live in dangerous times – Pastor

Bakare said this while speaking at a lecture in Glasgow, Scotland.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
We live in dangerous times – Tunde Bakare play

Pastor Tunde Bakare

(Sahara Reporters)

The founder of Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare said that Nigeria is heading on a collision course.

According to Daily Post, Bakare said this while speaking at a lecture in Glasgow, Scotland, titled: Transforming Political Dynamics in Africa: The Role of the Diaspora.

The vocal clergyman also said that it is time to address issues once and for all.

He said “Unknown to many observers, in 2015, following the lifting of the embargo, I worked closely behind the scenes with the two leading candidates in the presidential elections at the time, then President Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP and General Muhammadu Buhari of the APC, towards ensuring that the election results were upheld and that the transition was smooth. I saw at close quarters how the fate of a nation could hang on a single decision.

“Therefore, believe me when I tell you that we escaped disintegration by the whiskers. Now, four years after that escape, our nation is once again headed on a collision course with probable instability unless the tensed atmosphere associated with our four-year electocratic insanity is managed with utmost wisdom.

“Once again, I have found myself in the inner workings of the chaotic political process and I can tell you that we live in precarious times. How long can our nation stand if we continue along this path? Is it not time to address the foundations once and for all?”

How Obasanjo messed things up

Bakare chided former President Olusegun Obasanjo for handing over what he described as a limping economy to his successors.

He also said that Obasanjo had the best economic team made up of prominent Nigerians like: Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Dr. Oby Ezekwesili; Dr. Charles Chukwuma Soludo and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

“The most competent ever assembled by any government in Nigeria’s history till date.

“one would have thought that this brilliant team that oversaw the Nigerian dimension of ‘Africa Rising’ would be given priority in the succession plan of then President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

ALSO READ: The problem with Pastor Bakare's presidency declaration

“Instead, after a botched third term agenda, the Obasanjo administration bequeathed to Nigeria a legacy of lame and limping successor governments that first sunk Nigeria into a constitutional crisis and then oversaw the plundering of the nation’s wealth in a free-for-all corruption jamboree,” he added.

Bakare has been known for his no-nonsense stand when it comes to issues about Nigeria and politics.

In an interview with Channels TV recently, the clergyman said that the person currently running the affairs of Nigeria is not the Buhari he knew.

Tunde Bakare ran with President Muhammadu Buhari as a Vice-Presidential candidate in 2011.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari Trump called President 'lifeless' after April meetingbullet
2 Trump Twitter reacts to US President allegedly calling Buhari "lifeless"bullet
3 Smart Adeyemi Ex-Senator loses wifebullet

Related Articles

Tithing Daddy Freeze praises Pastor Adeyemi for saying tithe payment is not by force
Tunde Bakare Pastor calls Buhari 'insensitive' for attending Kano wedding
Tunde Bakare Pastor says Nigerians should fight for themselves
Buhari Tunde Bakare criticises President’s war against corruption
Tunde Bakare Buhari's health has improved and he can contest in 2019 - Pastor
Tunde Bakare My visit to Buhari is to thank him for my mum's burial and not for Adeosun - Pastor
Kemi Adeosun Finance minister has seen President Buhari thrice after certificate controversy

Local

Saraki describes late US Senator, John McCain as an exemplary lawmaker
John McCain Saraki describes late US Senator as an exemplary lawmaker
Lifeless President: The world has rejected you – APC chieftain tells Buhari
Lifeless President The world has rejected you – APC chieftain tells Buhari
Leah Sharibu: We are analysing the audio message – Presidency
Leah Sharibu We are analysing the audio message – Presidency
Lifeless President: Buhari Media Organisation accuses Donald Trump of hate speech
Lifeless President Buhari Media Organisation accuses Donald Trump of hate speech