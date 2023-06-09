The sports category has moved to a new website.
We don't envy you... and other things traditional rulers told Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu briefed the traditional rulers on the decision to end the fuel subsidy regime among other issues discussed.

President Bola Tinubu meets with representatives of Nigerian traditional rulers in Aso Rock Villa on Friday, June 9, 2023. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu meets with representatives of Nigerian traditional rulers in Aso Rock Villa on Friday, June 9, 2023. [Presidency]

The traditional rulers made this known during their meeting with Tinubu at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja, the nation’s capital, on Friday, June 9, 2023.

The significant meeting, being the first of its kind in a Tinubu presidency, had in attendance royal fathers from the six geo-political zones under the aegis of the National Council of Traditional Rulers (NCTR).

In his address, President Tinubu brought his royal guests up to speed with some recent and upcoming developments in the country, including fuel subsidy removal; his plans on security, job creation and environmental sustainability, as well as the forthcoming election of principal officers of the 10th National Assembly.

President Bola Tinubu meets with representatives of Nigerian traditional rulers in Aso Rock Villa on Friday, June 9, 2023. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu meets with representatives of Nigerian traditional rulers in Aso Rock Villa on Friday, June 9, 2023. [Presidency]

He said, “We are all ears. We are ready to listen at any given time. I promise you an open-door policy and that is the way I will go.”

“That open-door policy is for you to call me and send to me at any given time any concern that you might have.

“We may not have it right 100 per cent of the time but we must get it right 90 per cent of the time for this country,” Tinubu said.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, who led the group on the visit, assured the President of the support and loyalty of royal fathers, pledging their availability at any time it is required.

The Sultan also said the royal fathers acknowledged the enormity of the task before Tinubu as he hopes to set Nigeria on the path of development and prosperity.

In his remarks, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Adewusi, urged the President to integrate traditional rulers into efforts to tackle security challenges in the country.

