Tinubu meets traditional rulers to discuss national healing

Ima Elijah

President Bola Tinubu
Representatives from various traditional rulers across the nation joined the President for this highly anticipated meeting, which aimed to address pressing issues and foster national healing and unity.

His Eminence, Sultan Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar, spearheaded the delegation of traditional rulers and set the stage for the proceedings. Expressing their purpose in visiting the President, Sultan Abubakar conveyed heartfelt congratulations and unwavering support for President Tinubu's monumental responsibility in governing the nation.

Recognising the council of traditional rulers as a treasure trove of professionals from diverse fields, the Sultan emphasised the invaluable expertise they offered, assuring the President of their unwavering availability to answer his call whenever their services were required.

One of the notable attendees, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Adewusi, the highly esteemed Ooni of Ife, urged President Tinubu to leverage the wisdom and influence of the traditional rulers, particularly in addressing the pressing issue of insecurity. Encouraging the President to utilise their collective strengths, Oba Adewusi implored, "Mr. President, use us. Use us. Use us."

The meeting witnessed the presence of prominent figures such as Vice President Kashim Shettima, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume, and esteemed traditional rulers including the Sultan of Sokoto, the Ooni of Ife, the Emir of Kano, the Obi of Onitsha, the Tor Tiv, the Etsu Nupe, the Deji of Akure, the SGF, the Shehu of Borno, the Permanent Secretary, the Elegushi of Ikate, the Jaja of Opobo, the Lamido of Adamawa, the Emir of Zauzzau, the Gbong Gwom Jos, the Attah Igala, the Alake of Egbaland, the Shehu of Borno, as well as a representative of the Oba of Benin.

