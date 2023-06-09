Tinubu meets traditional rulers to discuss national healing

Representatives from various traditional rulers across the nation joined the President for this highly anticipated meeting, which aimed to address pressing issues and foster national healing and unity.

His Eminence, Sultan Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar, spearheaded the delegation of traditional rulers and set the stage for the proceedings. Expressing their purpose in visiting the President, Sultan Abubakar conveyed heartfelt congratulations and unwavering support for President Tinubu's monumental responsibility in governing the nation.

Recognising the council of traditional rulers as a treasure trove of professionals from diverse fields, the Sultan emphasised the invaluable expertise they offered, assuring the President of their unwavering availability to answer his call whenever their services were required.

One of the notable attendees, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Adewusi, the highly esteemed Ooni of Ife, urged President Tinubu to leverage the wisdom and influence of the traditional rulers, particularly in addressing the pressing issue of insecurity. Encouraging the President to utilise their collective strengths, Oba Adewusi implored, "Mr. President, use us. Use us. Use us."