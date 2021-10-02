VP Osinbajo to represent Nigeria at Sao Tome and Principe’s presidential inauguration

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the inauguration of Mr. Carlos Manuel Vila Nova, the newly elected President of Sao Tome & Principe.
The VP will be accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister of State, Ambassador Zubairu Dada.
A statement signed by Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity on Saturday, October 2, 2021, states that the VP will join other Heads of State and Governments from Africa at the inuaguration ceremony today.
The new President of the island Central African country was declared the winner of the run-off election conducted on Friday, September 3, 2021, and is taking over from the incumbent President, Mr. Evaristo Carvalho.
The Vice President leaves Lagos this morning and would be accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister of State, Ambassador Zubairu Dada.
He is expected back in Abuja later today.
