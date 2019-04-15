14 people were also injured in the attack carried out by suspected armed bandits, according to a report by Daily Trust.

The state's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Umar Shehu Nadada, said authorities are on the trail of the perpetrators of the attack.

"The incident happened when some were celebrating at a party in the night, 15 people have killed and 14 have been injured and are receiving medical treatment," he told Daily Trust.

States in the northern region have been hit with a spate of killings involving bloodthirsty bandits, with Zamfara State being the worst-hit in recent weeks.

The Federal Government recently commenced military operations to combat the killings in Zamfara as well as similarly troubled states like Kebbi, Katsina, Niger and Sokoto.