Lagos govt clamps down on illegal estates in Alaro City, other areas in Epe

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Commissioner urged property up-takers and buyers to be wary of investing in estates without approval, to avoid needless embarrassment from government officials.

Some staff of MPP and UD/ LASPPPA on a joint enforcement exercise at the Epe Area of Lagos State [NAN]
Dr Oluyinka Olumide, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Lagos state, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

Olumide stated that he led a special joint exercise to the axis on Thursday and Friday, based on the directive of the state executive council.

He listed some of the areas covered during the exercise to include: Alaro City, Okorisan, Igbodu, Molajoye, Shaala, Ketu, and Epe.

Olumide said notices were also served on estate developments such as Patriot Bay Estate, Smart City Estate, the Legend and Hilton Royal Garden.

Others are Greenland Estate, Legacy City, Isinmi Lagos, Dominion City, Topview Estate, and Ibi Alafia, among others

He explained that erring estate developers were requested to visit relevant authorities to perfect their documents.

According to him, under no circumstances should any developer go ahead to start the development of estates without obtaining layout approval, planning permit, and fencing permit as may be required.

The commissioner added that the requirements were necessary to ensure the attainment of an organised, livable and sustainable built environment.

Olumide explained that layout approval was required for the proper arrangement of the estate to give room for appropriate services and infrastructure, while the planning permit addressed the planning requirements on individual plots in the estate.

He urged property up-takers and buyers to be wary of investing in estates without approval, to avoid needless embarrassment from government officials.

Olumide said such investors may also risk losing their property or investment to demolition, as some of the estates springing up in the axis, especially those that might be encroaching on committed lands, were not approvable.

To avoid any ugly situation, the commissioner advised developers and buyers in estates across the Epe corridor to access the Planning Information service of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

He noted that the ministry would give adequate information on the approvable development in an area, whilst giving details of the zoning arrangement and the approval order for a given location.

Also speaking, Oluwole Sotire, Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical Planning, said that the staff of the ministry were always ready to guide developers through processes.

Sotire urged developers to ensure that they get all required approvals before embarking on any project.

The General Manager, of Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), Mr Kehinde Oshinaike, implored property owners and developers to regularise their permits on existing buildings.

“Seize the opportunity provided by the 90-day amnesty period on the planning permit for completed buildings to regularise your developments by obtaining planning permits on your existing building,” he said.

