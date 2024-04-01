ADVERTISEMENT
Call me a prophet, God told me Tinubu will lead Nigeria for 8 years —  Umahi

Bayo Wahab

Umahi believes President Tinubu's administration is divine.

David Umahi and President Bola Tinubu [Daily Agent]
David Umahi and President Bola Tinubu [Daily Agent]

Umahi who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Sunday, March 31, 2024, said Tinubu’s presidency is divine.

He said, “Well, you called me a pastor. But I am also a prophet, and you must know that the coming onboard of Mr. President is divine. When God starts a thing, He completes it. So, I strongly believe that I am persuaded to let you know that God told me that this administration will last eight years because it is born of God.

“You can see the miracle that Mr President is doing through the inspiration of God Almighty who brought him to right all the wrongs and that is simply what Mr President has come to do. We are just there to support him.”

On the Lagos-Calabar superhighway, the former Governor of Ebonyi State said the Federal Government intends to complete the 700km project within eight years.

The Lagos-Calabar coastal road as you rightly said is 700km and it is of 10 lanes, five on either side. In the middle, we have provisions for rail lines. We intend to complete it within eight years of Mr President’s administration,” Umahi said.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

