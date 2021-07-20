Troops kill 3 terrorists, arrest scores of fleeing fighters, informants

Nwachukwu said the troops of 151 Task Force Battalion eliminated the terrorists in an ambush operation on their crossing point along Banki Junction – Miyanti road, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

He also disclosed that troops had on July 15, arrested some suspected terrorists who surrendered to troops along with their families, while fleeing their enclaves, following continuous bombardment of their hideouts by troops of the Battalion.

According to him, the escaping terrorists and their families were arrested at the outskirts of Aza and Bula Daloye villages in Bama local Government area of Borno by troops of the Battalion on fighting patrol at Miyanti and Darajamel.

“The arrested suspects comprised of eleven adult male terrorists, five adult females and twelve children.

“The troops also recovered 27 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, three AK 47 rifle magazines and a black fragmental Jacket from the suspects. They are currently undergoing preliminary investigations,” he said.

The Army spokesperson further disclosed that troops of 7 Division Garrison in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force have on July 17, tracked and arrested Boko Haram informants and logistics suppliers at Lawanti and Gongolun Communities of Jere Local Government area of Borno.

He said the suspects had confessed to have been working as informants for the terrorists, whom they provide with information on troops’ movements, locations, deployments, strength, calibre of weapons and other activities.

According to him, they also admitted to have supplied the terrorists with basic logistics for their daily survival, ranging from Petroleum Oil and Lubricant (POL), drugs, mosquito nets, kola nuts, recharge cards and food stuff.

He added that the suspects also disclosed that they were remunerated by the terrorists with proceeds made from selling dismantled old motorcycle parts to dealers in order to fund their purchases.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has commended the troops for being proactive in the ongoing clearance operations.