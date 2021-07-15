RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian troops have degraded Boko Haram/ISWAP's operational capabilities — DHQ

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Hadin Kai have degraded the operational capabilities of the Boko Haram and Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the North East.

Boko Haram terrorists have killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions from their communities in the past 11 years [TheCable]

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, stated this while addressing newsmen on the operations of the military across the country on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said the troops had intensified the onslaught on the terrorists within the theatre and denied them freedom of action.

He said that while on clearance and fighting patrols, troops engaged some terrorist elements with superior firepower and subdued them.

The spokesman said the fighting took place at Daushe Village along Ngoshe-Ashigashiya Road and Yarchida and Wurrajabbe general areas of Borno.

“In same vein troops repelled BHT/ISWAP attack on security operatives between Jakana and Auno and forced the terrorists to flee in disarray.

“During the encounters, scores of the terrorists were neutralised and large caches of arms and ammunition, including AK-47 rifles, RPG guns and bags of assorted rounds of ammunition among others were recovered.

“Troops also intercepted and arrested several terrorists and their logistics vehicles loaded with large quantities of assorted supplies.

“Additionally, within the period, several of the BHT/ISWAP’s wives and children surrendered to own troops at Banki LGA following the heavy operational activities of the troops,” he said.

Onyeuko said that the troops on July 2 neutralised some elements of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist crossing Damaturu-Maiduguri road in three gun trucks and rescued some civilians who were abducted.

He said that a NAF Mi-35 helicopter was dispatched to the location and engaged the terrorists, destroying their gun trucks with most of its occupants.

“Other fleeing terrorists were neutralised by the ground troops during mop-up operation and recovered some weapons as well,” he said.

