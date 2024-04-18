Petrol price stands at ₦696.79 in March – Report

The bureau made this known in its Petrol Price Watch for March 2024, released in Abuja on Thursday.

It said that the March 2024 price of ₦696.79 represented a 163.65 per cent increase over the price of ₦264.29 recorded in March 2023.

“Comparing the average price value with the previous month of February 2024, the average retail price increased by 2.56 per cent from ₦679.36.

“On state profile analysis, Taraba paid the highest average retail price of ₦761.92 per litre, followed by Yobe and Adamawa at ₦749.09 and ₦735.00, respectively.

“Conversely, Lagos, Oyo, and Ogun paid the lowest average retail price at ₦630.75, ₦645.88 and N651.25,” the bureau said.