2 Boko Haram experts abandon mission, surrender to troops in Borno

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects surrendered during a clearance operation by the troops.

Boko Haram suspects [Daily Nigerian]
Boko Haram suspects [Daily Nigerian]

Lt. Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, the Chief Military Public Information Officer – Ndjamena, said this in a statement in Maiduguri on Monday. He said the suspects, who were under the age of 30, surrendered during a clearance operation by the troops on Sunday, April 21.

Abdullahi said that two IEDs, two mobile phones and ₦53,000 cash were recovered from them.

He said that on interrogation, the suspects said that they were ordered by their Boko Haram commanders to plant IEDs on the roads leading to Doron Baga and a fish farm in Baga, both in Kukawa Local Government Area of the state.

“Instead of carrying out their mission, they decided to abandon their task, escape with the IEDs and surrender to the MNJTF.

“Their decision was influenced by the MNJTF recently concluded Operation NASHRUL SALAM, a non-kinetic operation, and the sector’s personal engagement strategy with relevant sources, showcasing the effectiveness of psychological operations in the fight against terrorism,” he said.

Abdullahi said that the MNJTF was committed to encouraging other terrorists in Lake Chad to come out, surrender and lay down their arms. The official pledged that troops would leave no stone unturned to rid the region of terrorists and ensure sustainable peace.

