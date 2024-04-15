ADVERTISEMENT
Troops, vigilantes arrest suspect supplying weapons to terrorists in Taraba

News Agency Of Nigeria

The troops also intercepts two suspected terrorists who concealed automatic rifles underneath the seat of a motorbike.

The suspect, Mansir Mohammed, was arrested at Jalingo Motor Park for allegedly supplying weapons to terrorists. This is contained in a statement by the Director, of Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Monday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the troops also foiled a kidnap attempt and eliminated a terrorist during the operation. He said the arrest of Mohammed led to the nabbing of other members of his syndicate and the recovery of one Semi-Automatic Pump Action gun.

He said other items recovered were one locally fabricated gun, a Peugeot car, five mobile phones, and the sum of ₦45,000. Nwachukwu said the troops had in a separate operation at Miyande Village, Takum Local Government Area of the state, intercepted two suspected terrorists who concealed automatic rifles underneath the seat of a motorbike.

He added that one AK- 47 Rifle, five rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and a motorcycle were recovered from them.

“In another development, troops responded to a distress call and successfully foiled a kidnap attempt within Zaki-Biam Town in Zaki-Biam Local Government Area of Benue.

“During the intervention, troops neutralised one kidnapper in a shootout with the criminals and recovered a Beretta Pistol with four rounds of nine ammunition.

“These successful operations underscore the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism and insurgency in its strive to ensure security in the country.

“We urge members of the public to continue to support our troops as they conduct their operations,” he said.

