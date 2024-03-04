ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Telecom operators have blocked over 40 million SIMs without NIN

Bayo Wahab

The Federal Government introduced the NIN-SIM linkage initiative on December 16, 2020, to enable security agencies to track criminals.

NCC directs telecom operators to block 12m SIM cards not linked to NIN. [Punch]
NCC directs telecom operators to block 12m SIM cards not linked to NIN. [Punch]

Recommended articles

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had in December 2023, directed telecom companies to block Subscriber Identity Modules numbers that had not been linked to the National Identity Numbers by February 28, 2024.

Before the deadline, Reuben Mouka, the NCC Director of Public Affairs, warned that any telecommunication company that failed to enforce the deadline would be sanctioned.

Meanwhile, Gbenga Adebayo, the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) had earlier maintained that 12 million telephone lines would be barred as a result of the directive.

ADVERTISEMENT

But in an interview with ThePunch over the weekend, the ALTON chairman disclosed that over 40 million SIMs have been blocked already.

Adebayo said, “I can tell you that over 40 million lines have been blocked and the affected customers are those who didn’t submit their NIN at all. Some persons have not presented any NIN to operators. They haven’t registered their SIMs or participated in the harmonisation programme.

“They simply haven’t made any presentation of the NIN number to their operators and those were the persons blocked. So why is the number so alarming despite repeated warnings? It shows many people still communicate but are not registered.”

Even though over 40 million SIMs have been blocked, more lines according to Adebayo would still be disconnected.

ALSO READ: NCC preps telecos for risks and opportunities of emerging 6G network

ADVERTISEMENT

“The second tier of disconnections that will happen are those who have provided NIN but have more than five Mobile Subscription Identification Numbers associated with their NIN, and these have not been verified.

“This is because some have differences in the order of their names, and some have differences in their date of birth. The information provided to the operator when they did the SIM registration is different from what they provided (to NIMC) when they did their NIN. Some subscribers also have some differences in other records that are very critical to their verification process,” he disclosed.

The Federal Government introduced the NIN-SIM linkage initiative on December 16, 2020, to enable security agencies to track criminals, especially kidnappers and bandits.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Telecom operators have blocked over 40 million SIMs without NIN

Telecom operators have blocked over 40 million SIMs without NIN

Shettima tells economic hardship protesters to behave responsibly

Shettima tells economic hardship protesters to behave responsibly

Umahi says Igbos have no reason to protest economic hardship under Tinubu

Umahi says Igbos have no reason to protest economic hardship under Tinubu

NEMA distances itself from warehouse raided for food by Abuja residents

NEMA distances itself from warehouse raided for food by Abuja residents

Poor electricity supply forces frozen foods vendor to spend ₦400k on diesel monthly

Poor electricity supply forces frozen foods vendor to spend ₦400k on diesel monthly

Don't offer a bribe to my people, report anyone to me - Tinubu tells Qatari investors

Don't offer a bribe to my people, report anyone to me - Tinubu tells Qatari investors

AfDB supports Nigeria with $134m to cultivate rice, maize, cassava, soybeans

AfDB supports Nigeria with $134m to cultivate rice, maize, cassava, soybeans

Business owners in FCT count losses amid worsening power supply

Business owners in FCT count losses amid worsening power supply

'Mai shayi' laments drop in sales as Indomie price skyrockets

'Mai shayi' laments drop in sales as Indomie price skyrockets

Pulse Sports

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

We don't have answers to all problems but we'll do our best - Tinubu

Nigerians will experience thunderstorms in multiple states this week

Nigerians will experience thunderstorms in multiple states this week

Toke Alex-Ibru, The Guardian new Managing director [African Business]

The Guardian appoints Toke Alex-Ibru new Managing director, TEXEM UK praises

Protest at Ojuelegba Underbridge [DP]

Lagos residents protest against hardship ahead of planned NLC mass protest