NCC preps telecom operators for risks and opportunities of emerging 6G network

Speaking at a two-day conference in Lagos on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, Dr Aminu Maida, the Executive Vice Chairman of the commission, highlighted the prospective challenges and opportunities of the 6G and 7G networks.

The conference themed, “Evolution and Future Risk Management in the Telecoms Industry: Harnessing Emerging Technologies and Trends,” was organised by the commission to engage industry experts and assess the potential risks and opportunities of the next generations of wireless technologies.

Maida who was represented by Ubale Maska, the Commission’s Executive Commissioner for Technical Services, stressed the need for effective risk management in the telecommunication industry ahead of the adoption of the technologies.

“In an era marked by rapid technological advancements, the telecommunications industry finds itself at the forefront of innovation, shaping the way we communicate, connect, and conduct business. As we navigate this dynamic environment, the need for effective risk management becomes increasingly paramount,” Maida said.

He continued, “Today, we stand at the crossroads of tradition and transformation, where emerging technologies and trends present both unprecedented opportunities and challenges.”

The NCC boss explained that the rapid advancement in technological innovations comes with the responsibility to address new risks, from cybersecurity threats to ethical considerations.

"Looking beyond, the prospect of 7G technology also looms on the horizon. As we contemplate the possibilities, we must acknowledge that with each generational leap, we face not only technological advancements but also a fresh set of challenges," he said

To manage the risks associated with emerging technologies, Maida called for collaboration, innovation, and a proactive approach “to ensure the seamless integration of this technology into our interconnected world.”

Highlighting the opportunities that will come with the 6G and 7G networks, Maida said if emerging technologies such as quantum technologies, artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies are effectively harnessed, they could transform the telecommunication industry positively.

“The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) remains committed to fostering an environment that encourages innovation while prioritising the security and stability of our telecom infrastructure.

“As we navigate through 5G and the uncharted territory of the next generations of wireless technologies, collaborative efforts among regulators, industry players, and other stakeholders become even more crucial for sharing best practices, threat intelligence, resources and implementing robust risk management strategies,” the NCC boss submitted.

Speaking earlier, Kelechi Nwankwo, the NCC’s Head of Corporate Strategy and Risk Management, said addressing the risks associated with the emerging 6G network is the responsibility of all stakeholders to safeguard the growth and sustainability of the telecommunication industry.