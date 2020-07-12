Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has denied the pipeline bombing allegation levied against him by Dr. Gbene Joy Nunieh, the immediate past acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Nunieh in a video circulating on social media said Akpabio authorised the bombing of pipelines in the Niger Delta region of the country to remove him because she refused to do his bidding.

The ex NDDC MD said this on Friday, July 10, 2020, while addressing journalists after the final session of the Senate Ad hoc Committee investigating alleged financial recklessness by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC led by Nunieh.

She said, “Some pipelines were bombed just to remove me. A serving minister can go and bomb the pipeline in the Niger Delta. Somebody that has bee a governor, he has been a senator and a minster, he went to bomb the pipeline”.

Reacting to the allegation in a TV interview, Akpabio said Nunieh should go to a hospital, get some injections and relax, saying something is wrong with her temperament.

Akpabio said the alleged temperament issue should be confirmed from her four ex-husbands, saying the men should be brought to the TV studio to be questioned about Nunieh’s temperament.

‘Let me just point this out, the last managing director that you mentioned, no matter the allegation, I wish she would go to a hospital, see a doctor and then get some injections and relax. I am not saying something is wrong with her, I am saying something is wrong with her temperament. You don’t need to ask me, you can ask about four other husbands she married’.

Nigerians react to Akpabio’s remark

Akpabio’s reaction to the allegation against him on during the interview has, however, been a major topic of discussion since a snippet of the interview made its way to Nigeria Twitter.

Many Nigerians called him out for attacking the character of his accuser rather than debunking the accusations with facts.

Read some of the reactions on Twitter below;

