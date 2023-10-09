Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

Confirming his release to Nigerian Tribune, Igboho said he is free to leave Cotonou for Nigeria and any other country.

“I am now free to return to Nigeria and visit any country in the world. I have fulfilled all the legal conditions attached to my bail a few years back and I am coming home to Nigeria, my country of origin, any moment from now.

“I can confirm to you that I am now free to come back to Nigeria. There is no legal encumbrance again. Even though I have been living in Cotonou for some time, I can confirm to you categorically that I have now secured the liberty to leave Cotonou for Nigeria,” the embattled activist said.

Igboho ran into trouble with the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, when he declared the Yoruba Nation’s sovereignty.

To actualise his agenda, he launched a campaign to chase killer herdsmen and kidnappers out of Yorubaland.

The development prompted the Department of State Services to launch a manhunt for him.

However, following the raid of his residence in Ibadan by operatives of the DSS, Igboho fled to Cotonou, where he was arrested in July 2021.

According to the DSS, illegal arms including seven AK-47 rifles and thousands of ammunition were recovered from his residence.

