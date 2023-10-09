ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

Bayo Wahab

Igboho ran into trouble with the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, when he declared the Yoruba Nation’s sovereignty.

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)
Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Recommended articles

Confirming his release to Nigerian Tribune, Igboho said he is free to leave Cotonou for Nigeria and any other country.

“I am now free to return to Nigeria and visit any country in the world. I have fulfilled all the legal conditions attached to my bail a few years back and I am coming home to Nigeria, my country of origin, any moment from now.

“I can confirm to you that I am now free to come back to Nigeria. There is no legal encumbrance again. Even though I have been living in Cotonou for some time, I can confirm to you categorically that I have now secured the liberty to leave Cotonou for Nigeria,” the embattled activist said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Igboho ran into trouble with the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, when he declared the Yoruba Nation’s sovereignty.

To actualise his agenda, he launched a campaign to chase killer herdsmen and kidnappers out of Yorubaland.

The development prompted the Department of State Services to launch a manhunt for him.

However, following the raid of his residence in Ibadan by operatives of the DSS, Igboho fled to Cotonou, where he was arrested in July 2021.

According to the DSS, illegal arms including seven AK-47 rifles and thousands of ammunition were recovered from his residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was arrested at the Cardinal Bernardin International Airport in Cotonou, Benin Republic while attempting to flee to Germany after the DSS had declared him wanted.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Compared to 2022, FRSC data shows 23.1% reduction in road accidents in 2023

Compared to 2022, FRSC data shows 23.1% reduction in road accidents in 2023

Former minister Solomon Dalung says Buhari now lives in regret

Former minister Solomon Dalung says Buhari now lives in regret

Nigerians should expect dust haze, thunderstorms for the next 3 days

Nigerians should expect dust haze, thunderstorms for the next 3 days

Sanwo-Olu orders demolition of Jankara, Bombata markets due to flooding crisis

Sanwo-Olu orders demolition of Jankara, Bombata markets due to flooding crisis

Lawmaker begs corps members to be patriotic and stop changing postings

Lawmaker begs corps members to be patriotic and stop changing postings

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

Presidency twists facts to confuse Nigerians about Tinubu's certificate - Atiku

Presidency twists facts to confuse Nigerians about Tinubu's certificate - Atiku

Adhere to Islamic injunctions in conducting funeral, Lai Mohammed urges Muslims

Adhere to Islamic injunctions in conducting funeral, Lai Mohammed urges Muslims

Free education policy still in operation in Lagos –Commissioner

Free education policy still in operation in Lagos –Commissioner

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Nigerian police officer checking a vehicle documents at a checkpoint. [Carmart]

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu