DSS goes after Sunday Igboho after 'recovering 7 AK-47 rifles and ammunition' from his house
DSS reportedly recovered illegal arms and thousands of ammunition from Igboho’s house.
DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya said the security agency recovered illegal arms and thousands of ammunition from Igboho’s house.
Afunnaya said seven AK-47 rifles were among the illegal arms recovered from Igboho’s house.
The agency also paraded some supporters of the political enforcer who it said attacked its operatives during the raid on Igboho's house on Thursday morning.
