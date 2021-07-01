RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

DSS goes after Sunday Igboho after 'recovering 7 AK-47 rifles and ammunition' from his house

Authors:

bayo wahab

DSS reportedly recovered illegal arms and thousands of ammunition from Igboho’s house.

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)
Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

The Department of State Services (DSS) has launched a manhunt for Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, after he escaped arrest when they raided his residence in Oyo state.

Recommended articles

DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya said the security agency recovered illegal arms and thousands of ammunition from Igboho’s house.

Afunnaya said seven AK-47 rifles were among the illegal arms recovered from Igboho’s house.

The agency also paraded some supporters of the political enforcer who it said attacked its operatives during the raid on Igboho's house on Thursday morning.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DSS goes after Sunday Igboho after 'recovering 7 AK-47 rifles and ammunition' from his house

Tinubu welcomes Gov Matawalle to APC

Fayemi calls for grassroots participation in mining

Reps reject motion to lift Twitter suspension

FG introduces new product to scale up family planning

Okowa restates commitment to increasing women visibility in governance

Lawmakers pass Petroleum Industry Bill into law, host communities to receive $500m annually

Police stop Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos, threaten to deal with organisers

Femi Adesina says Buhari is focused on strengthening democracy in Nigeria