Sunday Igboho has been arrested

He was arrested at an airport in Cotonou on the night of Monday, July 19.

Igboho had gone into hiding on July 1, after operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) raided his home, shot some of the occupants, made arrests and uncovered weaponry.

The raid occurred only hours before Igboho's secessionist-themed rally in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital and most populous city.

Pulse has learned that Igboho will be repatriated to Nigeria on Tuesday, July 20 from Benin Republic.

“He was arrested in Cotonou while he tried to travel out on Monday night. His destination was Germany. The security forces in Benin Republic should repatriate him to Nigeria on Tuesday,” Punch quotes a security source as saying.