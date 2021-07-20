RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sunday Igboho has been arrested

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The secessionist will soon be repatriated to Nigeria.

Sunday Igboho walks around the place with an ethnic agenda (TheCable)
Sunday Igboho walks around the place with an ethnic agenda (TheCable)

Yoruba Nation agitator and separatist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has been arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic, security sources have told Pulse.

Recommended articles

He was arrested at an airport in Cotonou on the night of Monday, July 19.

Igboho had gone into hiding on July 1, after operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) raided his home, shot some of the occupants, made arrests and uncovered weaponry.

The raid occurred only hours before Igboho's secessionist-themed rally in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital and most populous city.

Pulse has learned that Igboho will be repatriated to Nigeria on Tuesday, July 20 from Benin Republic.

“He was arrested in Cotonou while he tried to travel out on Monday night. His destination was Germany. The security forces in Benin Republic should repatriate him to Nigeria on Tuesday,” Punch quotes a security source as saying.

Nigeria's federal government has been cracking down on separatists, with Biafra Nation agitator, Nnamdi Kanu, arrested in another African nation in June.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Fayemi congratulates Akeredolu at 65

Aviation sector undergoing revolution under Buhari’s administration – APC group

Police in Osun deny arresting driver who allegedly sold passengers

Emir orders Imams to organize special prayer for rainfall in Kano

2023: APC will soon pick consensus presidential candidate – Chieftain

Ganduje pardons 136 inmates

Minister of Power promises improved electricity supply to Nigerians

Yoruba Nation agitators stage protest to free Igboho

Ajaokuta will function to capacity before Buhari's term ends - Minister