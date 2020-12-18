Everyone seems helpless about the embarrassment. The situation persisted for decades due to lack of access to clean water in the seemed neighbourhood which is a vital infrastructure.

For 43 years, families scaled innumerable challenges for their Children to acquire formal education before the Edo State government established the school for the developmentally challenged, hearing impaired pupils in Ukhegie Street in Benin City.

As the population grows, the bush paths that use to serve as thoroughfare had disappeared due to increase urbanization while the deplorable toilet facilities in the school, housing about 700 pupils have been overstretched.

The narrative has changed through a kind-hearted donation of a 10,000 water gallon borehole that was powered by Isaiah 58 Mandate, a faith based non-governmental Organization, founded by 34-year-old Naomi Uwaila Bazuaye.

The inauguration of the reticulated borehole project which cost N3 million on Friday December 11, 2020, marked a turning point in the life of the pupils, teachers, Staff, parents and neighbours who trooped out to identify with the gesture.

The Ceremony attracted a lot of attention and interest.

In a remark, the donor of the project, and founder, Isaiah 58 Mandate, Naomi Uwaila Bazuaye, said, “our mandate is to ensure that all basic Education centres have access to social amenities by 2024”.

The donor said, her parents have remained a formidable pillar of support to her in every situation since the past nine years.

She recalled several outreach, donations to vulnerable children, medical bill settlement for indigent people, and maternal health support.

She explained that the inspiration to execute the borehole project which costs about N3 million, was received from the ” holy ghost “and it came after having a cup of clean water where it suddenly occurred to her that many people may not have access to potable water.

She commended the Chairman, Edo State basic education board, SUBEB, Dr Joan Oviawe and other Officials and Staff on the Board, for their technical support during approval, execution and commissioning of the project.

Naomi Bazuaye Uwaila paid tribute to her parents for their support for her philanthropic activities which is berthed on the Biblical injunction “givers never lack “philosophy.

Chief Osatohamwen Bazuaye, the Aiwerioghene of Benin who delivered a goodwill message at the event, sued for improved welfare for teachers assigned to Children with special Educational needs in Edo State as a sort of encouragement to the teachers.

Chief Osatohamwen Bazuaye, an Uncle to the donor, said they were very proud of the Philanthropist and prayed God to continuously guide her towards achieving her goals in life.

He enjoined the beneficiaries and the host Community to take the project as their own and protect it against vandalism.

The father of the donor, Engr. Albert Bazuaye, described his daughter as a unique Child.

According to him, “Naomi philanthropy dates back to her early childhood. Even while in primary school, she always wanted sweets bought for her and her friends.

“Gifting is in Naomi’s spirit” and prayed God to sustain the human kindness in her as well as bless her to find fulfilment in her endeavours”, he said.

Former Special Adviser on special Education, Osariemen Osagbaekhoe, represented the State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki at the event, commended the donor, Naomi Bazuaye Uwaila before unveiling the project.

He called on other kind hearted Edo “sons and daughters particularly those in the diaspora to emulate the donor by complimenting government efforts aimed at repositioning the State.

Others who spoke at the event include Director Edo State based Management Committee Mr. Nosakhare Obaduagboyi.

The pupils of the school thrilled guests at the occasion with inspiring and cultural dances to the excitement of Guests.

Naomi Bazuaye Uwaila is a seasoned energetic individual, skilled in financial planning and investment, and analysis projection as well as credit risk management for individuals, companies and corporations.

The donor has truly become a diadem that has written her name in the annals of history in line with the International Decade for Action, ‘Water for Sustainable Development,’ which started on World Water Day, 22 March 2018, and end on World Water Day, 22 March 2028.

It is expected that the school under the Schools Management Board will have a considerable smooth sail in the management of the facility, following the pledge by the donor to bear the cost of maintenance of the project for a period of five years.

